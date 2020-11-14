Akshay Kumar’s next titled Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar announced his next film, Ram Setu, on Diwali. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, actor-producer Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce the details of his next film, titled Ram Setu.

Akshay shared in the caption, “This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt – RAM SETU ! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!”

The poster of the film features Akshay in a dishevelled look with a saffron scarf around his neck. The background of the poster has Lord Ram with a bow and arrow. It also carries the caption with Ram Setu, “Myth or Reality?” The makers have released separate posters – in English and Hindi.

Ram Setu is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has previously directed films like The Zoya Factor, Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden among others. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is directing Akshay’s upcoming Prithviraj, is billed as the Creative Producer on the film.

Apart from Prithviraj, Akshay’s upcoming films include Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd