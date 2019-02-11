Have you seen these photos of Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda?

While Akshay Kumar shared a click with his Good News co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor posted a photo of himself with Total Dhamaal co-star Madhuri Dixit. Scroll down to see more photos shared by stars like Priyanka Chopra, Farah Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others on social media today.

“My #MondayMotivation, Bebo…trying to keep up with my super glamorous co-star 😎#KareenaKapoorKhan #GoodNews,” wrote Akshay Kumar with the click.

“Press days with this lot is just so fun! Even if it’s a Sunday! ❤️😂💋🎉🌹 @liamhemsworth you are missed! Feel better!! @rebelwilson @andybovine #isntitromantic,” wrote Priyanka Chopra sharing these photos.

Priyanka Chopra also shared another set of photos and wrote, “What a great night celebrating our friends who are nominated for the grammys.. good luck to everyone tonight!! ❤️.”

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared this click of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and wrote, “Sprezzatura.”

Farah Khan Kunder posted this photo of her kids and captioned it as, “A photograph of my Heart♥️ #happybirthday #triplets turning 11 on 11 th.. #anya#diva#czar…”

Soha Ali Khan shared this one on her Instagram account today.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s picture caption read, “The ratio of something to nothing is infinite ♾ #selfmusing 💫 Good morning ❤️🙏”

Sharing these photos, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Thank you @raghavendra.rathore for giving me the chance to walk with my legend Chachu @anilskapoor and wear your beautiful designs! I had so much fun ❤️❤️❤️.”

Anil Kapoor shared this picture of himself with Madhuri Dixit and wrote, “Kar do volume increase. Aa raha hai #SpeakerPhatJaaye from #TotalDhamaal. Song out tomorrow! #Adffilms @indrakumarofficial @foxstarhindi @saregama_official @gmanrises @jonitamusic @harrdysandhu @adtsinghsharma.”