Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Akshay Kumar dons multi-coloured faux fur as he promises ‘mast’ song for Selfiee: ‘My mantra for today…’

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi.

Akshay Kumar shared a new photo
Actor Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse from his song for his upcoming film Selfiee. In the photo, Akshay wears a multi-coloured fur coat, black jeans and is sitting on a red car. The drama-comedy, directed by Raj Mehta, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi.

Akshay captioned his post, “My mantra for today – Garmi, humidity aur faux fur…Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar  Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. See you in cinemas, February 24.” Selfiee is also touted to have a remixed version of popular 1994 song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”, which was the title track of the hit film. While the original song was filmed on Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, in the remix Saif will be replaced by Emraan.

Selfiee is produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions and Kumar’s Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

The original Malayalam film Driving Licence was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills but losing his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 06:01:53 pm
OPD on phone for followups at AIIMS by April next year

