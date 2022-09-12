Akshay Kumar mourns loss of his hairdresser Milan Jadhav: ‘The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years…’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a heartbreaking note as he paid tribute to his late hairdresser Milan Jadhav, fondly called Milano by the actor.

Akshay shared that Milan was the ‘life on set,’ and that he is finding it difficult to fathom the loss of his colleague.

“You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years, Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano💔 Om shanti🙏🏻,” read Akshay’s tweet.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar thriller Cuttputlli, which failed to strike a chord with the audience. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie one star and called it tedious.

“Nothing about this thriller, which lacks thrills, works the way it should. Instead of tension, we get a mix of tired family drama-and-romance in this Akshay Kumar film,” read a section of her review.

Akshay Kumar has OMG 2, Selfiee and Ram Setu in the pipeline.