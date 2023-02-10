Akshay Kumar-Mohanlal do the bhangra, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Kamal Haasan join them at Jaipur wedding. Watch

The entire film industry got together to celebrate the wedding of Gautam Madhavan, son of K Madhavan (President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India) in Jaipur on Thursday. Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan, Mohanlal, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Akshay Kumar and many others were clicked enjoying the wedding festivities. Photos and videos from the wedding have been circulating on social media.

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar shared a video of him dancing to the beats of dhol with Mohanlal. Akshay shared the video with the caption, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment 😊🙏”

Aamir Khan was photographed holding a walking stick. He was clicked by a few fans at the airport and there too, he was spotted with a walking stick.

Karan Johar, who was in Jaisalmer recently to attend Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding, was spotted in white at the wedding. Kamal Haasan was also clicked at the wedding ceremony.

Shankar Mahadevan performed at the pre-wedding function which also saw Karan Johar taking the stage.

Earlier, Prithviraj had shared a photo from the pre-wedding function.

Mohanlal had also shared a photo with Karan Johar as the two arrived for the wedding in Jaipur.

Karan also shared the photo along with a note that read, “I had my biggest fan moment when I met @mohanlal sir for the first time a few days ago…we were on a flight together to a family wedding and I remained awe struck right through….. having always believed that he is one of the BEST actors in Indian cinema what struck me most about him was his unflappable humility…..a Legend with a good heart …. It was my honour to meet you sir.”