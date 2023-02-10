scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar-Mohanlal do the bhangra, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Kamal Haasan join them at Jaipur wedding. Watch

Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kamal Haasan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan attended a wedding at Jaipur's Rambaugh Palace. Watch their photos and videos.

akshay kumar, mohanlalMohanlal and Akshay Kumar danced at the wedding in Jaipur. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

The entire film industry got together to celebrate the wedding of Gautam Madhavan, son of K Madhavan (President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India) in Jaipur on Thursday. Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan, Mohanlal, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Akshay Kumar and many others were clicked enjoying the wedding festivities. Photos and videos from the wedding have been circulating on social media.

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar shared a video of him dancing to the beats of dhol with Mohanlal. Akshay shared the video with the caption, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment 😊🙏”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Aamir Khan was photographed holding a walking stick. He was clicked by a few fans at the airport and there too, he was spotted with a walking stick.

Also Read |First photos from Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and actor Shivaleeka Oberoi’s wedding are here, Ajay Devgn attends

Karan Johar, who was in Jaisalmer recently to attend Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding, was spotted in white at the wedding. Kamal Haasan was also clicked at the wedding ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Brittas (@johnbrittasofficial)

Shankar Mahadevan performed at the pre-wedding function which also saw Karan Johar taking the stage.

Earlier, Prithviraj had shared a photo from the pre-wedding function.

Mohanlal had also shared a photo with Karan Johar as the two arrived for the wedding in Jaipur.

Karan also shared the photo along with a note that read, “I had my biggest fan moment when I met @mohanlal sir for the first time a few days ago…we were on a flight together to a family wedding and I remained awe struck right through….. having always believed that he is one of the BEST actors in Indian cinema what struck me most about him was his unflappable humility…..a Legend with a good heart …. It was my honour to meet you sir.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 13:13 IST
Next Story

‘Bandi Singhs’: AAP govt reels under Punjab hot button as activists, parties turn up heat

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sara, amrtia singh
Nothing, just Sara Ali Khan and her ‘number1’ person Amrita Singh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close