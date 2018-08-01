Who will play Gulshan Kumar in Mogul? Akshay Kumar has something to say

There’s no word on who will play Gulshan Kumar, though there are rumours that Aamir Khan has offered Ranbir Kapoor the part. There’s no word on who will play Gulshan Kumar, though there are rumours that Aamir Khan has offered Ranbir Kapoor the part.

The search for actor Akshay Kumar’s replacement in late music baron Gulshan Kumar’s biopic, Mogul, is still on. Akshay, however, feels there isn’t anyone else more suited for the film than him.

Akshay, who is gearing up for the release of Gold, confirmed last week that he had quit the film owing to differences over the script with the makers. He was announced as the face of the biopic last year. Just days after Akshay’s revelation, superstar Aamir Khan announced he would be producing the film. There’s no word on who will play Gulshan Kumar, though there are rumours that Aamir has offered Ranbir Kapoor the part.

At the IMAX trailer launch of Gold, Akshay was asked whom he thinks is the best alternative for Mogul, to which he replied, “No one besides me.”

Gold, directed by Reema Kagti, traces the journey of Tapan Das (played by Akshay) an assistant manager, who dreams to get a gold medal for the then newly-independent India. The film is based on true events about India winning its first Olympic gold medal in hockey as a free nation in 1948. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the movie also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles, and marks the Bollywood debut of television queen Mouni Roy.

Gold is set to face off with Satyameva Jayate on August 15.

After Gold, Akshay will be seen in Housefull 4, filming of which has started. The actor will next begin shooting for Dharma Productions’ Good News, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The surrogacy drama will be directed by debutant Raj Mehta, who was an assistant director on Dharma’s Kapoor & Sons and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

