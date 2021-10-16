‘Details matter’: Akshay Kumar thanks retired Army officer for pointing out mistake in Gorkha poster

Actor Akshay Kumar has a whole list of films lined up, along with Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan. Recently, the actor announced his latest project, Gorkha, which will be produced by Aanand L Rai. The film is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army.

On Friday, the first poster of the film was released, where a fierce Akshay was seen holding a curved knife or a khukri. However, an ex-Gorkha officer, Manik M Jolly, pointed out a major mistake in the poster. He mentioned that a traditional khukri was different from what the poster shows. He wrote, “Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks.”

Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/LhtBlQ9UGn — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) October 16, 2021

Akshay wrote back, “Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated.”

The ex-Gorkha officer had earlier pointed a mistake in the poster of Sam Bahaur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw starring Vicky Kaushal. He had written, “Someone who’s been dressed wrongly as evident from Colored images. He’s a Gurkha Officer. He wore Black rank badges , not golden. This is the least that’s expected from movie makers. Get the uniform right of such legendary soldiers.”

Gorkha will be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.