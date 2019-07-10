Mission Mangal belongs to Vidya, Sonakshi, Taapsee, Kirti and Nithya: Akshay Kumar

After films such as Airlift, Baby and Kesari, Akshay Kumar narrates a story never told before with his next titled Mission Mangal.

The actor, who plays a senior scientist in the film based on Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists who worked on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), said he was inspired by the story of Mission Mangal.

“I get inspired when a film like this happens in front of me. What a brilliant story this is, inspired by a real incident. Few people know NASA sent a satellite to Mars spending close to Rs. 6000 crore and ISRO did it in only Rs. 450 crore. Just see the difference. A little common sense and we saved a lot of money. Can you believe this story has not been told yet? I wanted to tell it and that’s why I came on board,” Akshay Kumar said in a statement.

He added that Mission Mangal pays tribute to the female scientists and engineers who worked on the project. In fact, he says the film belongs to his co-stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

“This is the work of 17 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of female scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work. Through this film, I want to tell them that they are great. This movie belongs to these five girls, played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. This is their movie,” the 51-year-old said.

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti. The film releases on August 15.