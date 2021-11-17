Akshay Kumar misses late mother in an emotional video: ‘Aaj maa bahut yaad aa rahi hai’

Akshay Kumar on Wednesday posted a video on Instagram leaving fans emotional. Through the video, he expressed that he’s missing his mother Aruna Bhatia whom he lost recently.

In the video, Akshay is looking into oblivion. In the background, we can hear the Hindu chant “Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu” playing. In the caption, he wrote, “Yun hi aaj maa bahut yaad aa rahi hai (Just like that, I’m missing my mother a lot today.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Actor Ronit Roy in the comments section gave a “big hug” to Akshay. From the look of Akshay, we can guess he made the video on the sets of Ram Setu that he’s currently filming.

Aruna Bhatia was admitted in the ICU of Mumbai’s Hiranandani hospital before passing away on September 8. Akshay, who was shooting for his film Cinderella in UK, rushed back to India to be with her. He later announced her demise with an emotional note on social media.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is going strong at the theatres. He also has Prithviraj, OMG 2, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and other films in his kitty.