Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar perform Ganga aarti in Varanasi amid Samrat Prithviraj promotions

Akshay Kumar, along with his co-star Manushi Chhillar and filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, on Monday, were in Varanasi to promote their upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj. Akshay shared a picture form Varanasi on his social media platforms and wrote, “हर हर महादेव !”

Akshay also took a dip in river Ganga, of which, the actor shared a video on Instagram today morning. Along with the video, he wrote. “Team #SamratPrithviraj in Varanasi yesterday. Film releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on a big screen near you on 3rd June.”

In the pictures and video that have surfaced from Varanasi, Akshay is see donning a traditional white kurta and pyjama, and wore a ‘tulsi mala’ (tulsi bead necklace) around his neck. Manushi was seen wearing a peach salwar suit.

After their visit to Varanasi to promote the period drama, Akshay and Manushi hoisted Samrat Prithviraj’s flag at the Somnath temple in Gujarat. According to the makers of the film, the team is carrying Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s flag to key cities as a mark of tribute to the valour of the mighty king.

Akshay, in Samrat Prithviraj, is playing his first historical character as the brave and inspiring Indian emperor. About helming the film, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi said in a statement, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan gave his life fighting for Bharatmata’s freedom. He defended India against Mohammad of Ghor, the merciless invader who wanted to plunder our country. Our film chronicles Samrat Prithviraj’s life and his contribution to our nation’s history. We have now sought blessings by performing the Ganga puja in Varanasi with his flag. We are now heading to the Somnath Temple with the holy water of Ganga to perform another puja with Samrat Prithviraj’s flag there.”

The makers recently took the decision to change the title of the film from Prithviraj to Samrat Prithviraj, after the Rajasthan-based outfit Karni Sena objected to the original title.

The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi Chhillar, who makes her much awaited debut with Samrat Prithviraj, plays Queen Sanyogita. Samrat Prithviraj is set to release on this Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.