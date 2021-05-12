Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker salute nurses on International Nurses Day: ‘Thank you to the real heroes’

Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhasker and other celebrities took to their social media handles to salute the nurses. (Photo: Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Siddharth Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Mohanlal and Keerthy Suresh among many others, took to their social media handles to thank the nurses who have been tackling the Covid-19 storm from the front since the pandemic first set foot in the country in 2020.

Akshay Kumar remembered his experience of getting hospitalised and shared on Twitter, “When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay.” Akshay has recovered from the virus.

Dia Mirza shared on Twitter, “In these extraordinary times your commitment to saving lives, your compassion and humanity is everything 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 to every nurse and midwife, we are grateful to you and wish you good health.”

Mahesh Babu shared, “This one is for all our nurses on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 second wave under such difficult circumstances… Your extraordinary contribution is unparalleled.” He continued, “A big thank you for healing the world with your compassion, empathy and strength..for teaching us never to lose hope. We stand together in support and gratitude now and always.”

On #InternationalNursesDay Salute the selfless spirit of their dedication to serve people especially in this challenging time. You all are true Angels of God. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) May 12, 2021

In the past few days, I’ve come across news of nurses trying to uplift the spirit of their patients while they themselves are going through emotional & physical stress. My heartfelt gratitude to you all for everything that you’re doing for us 🙏🏻 #InternationalNursesDay — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 12, 2021

The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We’ll always be indebted to you all🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/irnl2rua7E — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 12, 2021

Thank you Nurses and medical attendants! You are our true heroes and sheroes. Today and everyday. 💙💙💙 #InternationalNursesDay

also marks the birth anniversary of #FlorenceNightingale — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 12, 2021

Every day, while most of us are staying at home, nurses are working round the clock to keep us healthy. They have always been, and will continue to be, crucial to our well-being. Thank you to all the nurses for working tirelessly to save lives…

Happy #InternationalNursesDay 🙏🏼 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 12, 2021

“We will always be thankful for your commitment, dedication, and passion in serving our society. Paying tribute to all the Nurses on this International Nurses Day. #InternationalNursesDay.” shared Mohanlal on Twitter.

Actor Keerthy Suresh shared on Twitter, “For the hours of hardwork, dedication, selflessness and care. You’ve nursed us back to health, you’ve made us stronger and you’ve fought this war at the forefront tirelessly! No gratitude would ever be enough. Thank you! #ThankYouNurses #InternationalNursesDay.”

Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadha, and a few other celebrities also saluted the contribution of nurses on International Nurses Day.