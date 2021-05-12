Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker salute nurses on International Nurses Day: ‘Thank you to the real heroes’

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2021 5:07:10 pm
international nurses dayAkshay Kumar, Swara Bhasker and other celebrities took to their social media handles to salute the nurses. (Photo: Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhasker/Instagram)

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Siddharth Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Mohanlal and Keerthy Suresh among many others, took to their social media handles to thank the nurses who have been tackling the Covid-19 storm from the front since the pandemic first set foot in the country in 2020.

Akshay Kumar remembered his experience of getting hospitalised and shared on Twitter, “When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay.” Akshay has recovered from the virus.

Dia Mirza shared on Twitter, “In these extraordinary times your commitment to saving lives, your compassion and humanity is everything 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 to every nurse and midwife, we are grateful to you and wish you good health.”

Mahesh Babu shared, “This one is for all our nurses on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 second wave under such difficult circumstances… Your extraordinary contribution is unparalleled.” He continued, “A big thank you for healing the world with your compassion, empathy and strength..for teaching us never to lose hope. We stand together in support and gratitude now and always.”

“We will always be thankful for your commitment, dedication, and passion in serving our society. Paying tribute to all the Nurses on this International Nurses Day. #InternationalNursesDay.” shared Mohanlal on Twitter.

Actor Keerthy Suresh shared on Twitter, “For the hours of hardwork, dedication, selflessness and care. You’ve nursed us back to health, you’ve made us stronger and you’ve fought this war at the forefront tirelessly! No gratitude would ever be enough. Thank you! #ThankYouNurses #InternationalNursesDay.”

Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadha, and a few other celebrities also saluted the contribution of nurses on International Nurses Day.

