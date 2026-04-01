Akshay Kumar visits Mahakaleshwar Temple with mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia as Bhoot Bangla prepares to takes on Dhurandhar 2

Speculation has been mounting that Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror-comedy, Bhoot Bangla, which marks his reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years, has been postponed by a week, following the box office success of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. Amid these reports, Akshay Kumar made a spiritual visit to the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday morning to offer prayers. He was accompanied by his mother-in-law, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.

After his visit, Akshay spoke to ANI, saying, “It was really good. I prayed for the entire country and my family. I prayed that our country may always excel and progress.”

#WATCH | Ujjain, MP: After the prayers, actor Akshay Kumar says, “It was really good…I prayed for the entire country and my family. I prayed that may our country always excel and progress.” https://t.co/xUwoYsIfWl pic.twitter.com/rpZMgroK1E — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2026

Akshay Kumar on romancing Wamiqa Gabbi

The release of Bhoot Bangla has also reignited the debate around age gaps romance in films, as 58-year-old Akshay is paired opposite 32-year-old Wamiqa Gabbi. Addressing the discussion, in a conversation with News18, Akshay said, “Toh kya hai? Humne pehle dekha nahi hai kya kabhi? (So what? Haven’t we seen this before?) It happens in Hollywood as well. Sometimes, it’s the requirement of the script. (In real life too), so many people get married to partners older or younger than them.”

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Director Priyadarshan also weighed in, emphasising that the focus should be on how actors embody their characters rather than their real-life ages. “There’s something that people like MGR and NTR used to say that there’s a big difference between chronological age and screen age. An actor’s screen age may not be his real age, but people accept you for your screen age too. I don’t see any issue there,” he said.

Apart from Akshay and Wamiqa, Bhoot Bangla also features Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

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