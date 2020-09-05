Akshay Kumar looks retro chic in these new photos from Bell Bottom set

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom is a spy film inspired by true events. (Photo: Akshay Kumar / Twitter)

The team of Bollywood film Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta among others is in Scotland as they have started shooting for the film. The team has been shooting as per the new safety norms due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the cast and crew members have been sharing some photos from the sets, a new set of photos with Akshay Kumar sporting his look from the film have found a way on social media.

While Akshay Kumar had himself shared the first look of his upcoming spy in November last year, the recent photos are a visual treat. Khiladi Kumar looks dapper as always in this retro look.

Bell Bottom, is a spy film inspired by true events.

Earlier, sharing a video, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck.”

While the film was earlier slated to release to January 22, 2021, it was later shifted to April 2, 2021.

Sharing the news, Akshay had tweeted, “I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January, 2021 is not that day #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021!”

