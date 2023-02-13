Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt letter to Tiger Shroff, says he pushed him out of his comfort zone: ‘Bhai roz physiotherapy chal rahi’

Akshay Kumar, admittedly, is not big on writing, but on Monday morning, he shared a heartfelt letter for new action star Tiger Shroff. Actor Jackie Shroff’s son, Tiger, has made a niche for himself by exclusively doing action-oriented films. Akshay, who will soon share screen space with Tiger in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, claimed working with Tiger has pushed him to his limits, but in a good way.

Akshay also said that their workout and game sessions both comforts and inspires him, making him truly believe that age is just a number on a birth certificate.

Read Akshay’s entire letter to Tiger Shroff here:

Dear Tiger,

I’m not someone who writes letters. Infact I am someone who does not write at all. But today I felt like doing this to make a special point.

It was 32 years ago when I started my career with an action film. In these decades, I thought I had done it all. But just 15 days into filming one of our most ambitious projects, #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan, I already feel tested. Both physically and mentally.

Pain, injuries, broken bones, these are not new to me. But nothing has ever pushed me out of my comfort zone the way @aliabbaszafar , his team…and you have, in just two weeks. Bhai roz physiotherapy chal rahi hai.

And I’m not complaining. Because the magic of life is always outside the comfort zone. New doors open when we push. Mountains move when we push. We come into this world with a push… Life happens when we push. I’m enjoying pushing my limits, especially when it is with someone who was born in the year that I started working in.

Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger. We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate.

So, thank you @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring me, challenging me and making me feel joyful in my zone. You and the whole team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have all my love and blessings.

Cheers, Akshay.

A lot of fans were quick to shower love on Khiladi Kumar and Shroff, as one of them wrote, “Now it looks like that khiladi is back in his proper action game my god reading this letter gives me chills.” Another mentioned, “Tiger has miraculous aura.”

Hrithik Roshan, who had worked with Tiger in Siddharth Anand’s War, had something similar about the young star, stating that collaborating with him had pushed him out of his comfort zone. Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is also said to star Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, will release sometime this December.