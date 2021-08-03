Akshay Kumar leaves Raksha Bandhan sets ‘a better actor’, wraps film’s Mumbai schedule

Actor Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have wrapped the Mumbai schedule of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.The Padman actor shared a few BTS pictures from the film’s shoot on social media platforms to give a sneak peek into the making of the film.

Sharing these pictures on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set…you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62. My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar , thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent. And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor 🙏🏻.”

The film, written by Himanshu Sharma, revolves around the brother-sister bond. Raksha Bandhan marks the director’s second outing with Akshay after their yet-to-be-released romantic-drama Atrangi Re, also starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Along with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan also features Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth. Akshay and Bhumi had previously worked together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017.

A few days ago Akshay had shared how he gained weight for his character in the film. He had revealed, “I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!”

The film was announced on Rakshabandhan in 2020. Akshay had written, “Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly…it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister.”

Meanwhile, Akshay is awaiting the release of his film Bellbottom on August 19th. The actor is also awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi. Apart from these films, he has Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re lined up as well.