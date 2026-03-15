Akshay Kumar lauds Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, reveals whether he regrets not being part of the film: ‘There is no jealousy’

Actor Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood, with back-to-back releases every year. At a recent event, Akshay spoke about how the Hindi film industry and its audience have changed over the years. He also spoke about the success of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

During the India Today conclave, Akshay said, “The film industry is like a circle. It keeps on changing after every 2-3 years. Our audience keeps changing in terms of what they want.”

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Citing the example of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, the actor said, “Take Dhurandhar for example. It’s an action film and there is bloodshed in it. It is great, and people have lapped it up. They have enjoyed it. A hero like Ranveer Singh takes on a very angry young man kind of image, which had stopped in between. Five to six years ago, I did some social films; they would work a lot. Now it’s time for horror comedy, Stree worked so well, so everything keeps on changing, and we don’t know what they (the audience) are going to like next.”