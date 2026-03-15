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Akshay Kumar lauds Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, reveals whether he regrets not being part of the film: ‘There is no jealousy’
During a recent conversation, Akshay Kumar spoke about how the Hindi film industry and its audience have changed over the years. He also spoke about the success of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.
Actor Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood, with back-to-back releases every year. At a recent event, Akshay spoke about how the Hindi film industry and its audience have changed over the years. He also spoke about the success of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.
During the India Today conclave, Akshay said, “The film industry is like a circle. It keeps on changing after every 2-3 years. Our audience keeps changing in terms of what they want.”
Also Read: Akshay Kumar joins Ajay Devgn in Golmaal 5 as Rohit Shetty announces next film; fans say ‘blockbuster loading’
Citing the example of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, the actor said, “Take Dhurandhar for example. It’s an action film and there is bloodshed in it. It is great, and people have lapped it up. They have enjoyed it. A hero like Ranveer Singh takes on a very angry young man kind of image, which had stopped in between. Five to six years ago, I did some social films; they would work a lot. Now it’s time for horror comedy, Stree worked so well, so everything keeps on changing, and we don’t know what they (the audience) are going to like next.”
When asked whether he regretted or felt jealous about not getting to play a role in a film like Dhurandhar, Akshay Kumar said, “I don’t think Aditya thought I suited to be a part of the Layari gang. He didn’t think it, so I didn’t get it. I meet Ranveer, and he appreciates my work. There are some roles he wanted to play that I got, and vice versa. We are 15-20 actors in Hindi cinema, and 180 films are made in India. Everyone has a role. There is regret only to the point that we also wish to play a role like that, but there is no jealousy.”
On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla is slated for release on April 10, 2026. He also has Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, and Golmaal 5 in the pipeline.
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