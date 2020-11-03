Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon to start shooting for Bachchan Pandey in January

After Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon reunite for Bachchan Pandey. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will start shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s action-comedy Bachchan Pandey from January 2021. The shoot will continue till March.

Bachchan Pandey, helmed by Farhad Samji, marks Akshay’s tenth collaboration with Sajid.

A source close to the production house told indianexpress.com, “Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer for a marathon schedule of over 60 days, during which they will be filming in real locations. Last month, the production team secured all the requisite permissions and locked the shooting spots.”

The entire team will stay at a palace hotel in Jaisalmer, and some indoor sequences will also be shot there.

In order to avoid any lapses in Covid-19 safety measures, Sajid Nadiadwala has formed a special team, including doctors from Mumbai, to ensure that all Covid safety protocols are followed on the set. The Bachchan Pandey team will undergo an extensive workshop on all SOPs to ensure a no-contact set. The entire cast and crew will undergo a mandatory Covid test towards December end, and the crew will be quarantined for three days before the shoot. Special medical rooms have been set up in Jaisalmer, and locations will be sanitised the night before the shoot.

