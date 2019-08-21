Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are twinning on Laxmmi Bomb sets

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb’s shoot is going on in full swing. The film’s second schedule is on and Akshay and Kiara have been travelling to and fro to Madh Island for the film. On Tuesday, Kiara took to her social media account to share a click with her co-star.

The film is a remake of the hit Tamil horror comedy-drama Kanchana, helmed by actor-director Raghava Lawrence. In the movie, Akshay will reprise the role played by Lawrence in the original

In the recent click, Kiara is seen twinning with Akshay and the caption read, “LAXMMI 💣.” Tusshar Kapoor too shared the same photo on his Instagram account. The film is being co-produced under his banner.

Several fan pages of the stars also had a few more photos of Khiladi Kumar and Kiara Advani on the sets.

PHOTO- Akshay sir and Kiara Advani clicked at versova jetty in mumbai today pic.twitter.com/7vWqiylQPD — Akshay Kumar FG (@AKFansGroup) August 20, 2019

HQ: Akshay sir snapped at Madh Jetty on Sunday post #LaxmmiBomb shoot! pic.twitter.com/af5QqrmTQD — ❤ KHILADI GROUP ❤ (@KhiladiGroup1) August 19, 2019

Laxmmi Bomb is bankrolled by A Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios, in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.

Laxmmi Bomb went on floors in April and is scheduled for June 5, 2020 release. We have already seen the first look poster of Laxmmi Bomb which has Akshay putting kohl in his eyes.

Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥

Fox Star Studios Presents

A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House

Directed by Raghava Lawrence pic.twitter.com/vlXyK4HkNE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2019

On work front, Akshay’s recently released film Mission Mangal has crossed Rs 100-crore mark within five days of its release. Kiara was last seen in Kabir Singh which too did great box office business.