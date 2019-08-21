Toggle Menu
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are twinning on Laxmmi Bomb sets

Laxmmi Bomb's second schedule is on and Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani have been travelling to and fro to Madh Island for the film.

Kiara Advani took to her social media account to share a click with her Laxmmi Bomb co-star Akshay Kumar. (Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb’s shoot is going on in full swing. The film’s second schedule is on and Akshay and Kiara have been travelling to and fro to Madh Island for the film. On Tuesday, Kiara took to her social media account to share a click with her co-star.

The film is a remake of the hit Tamil horror comedy-drama Kanchana, helmed by actor-director Raghava Lawrence. In the movie, Akshay will reprise the role played by Lawrence in the original

In the recent click, Kiara is seen twinning with Akshay and the caption read, “LAXMMI 💣.” Tusshar Kapoor too shared the same photo on his Instagram account. The film is being co-produced under his banner.

(Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)

Several fan pages of the stars also had a few more photos of Khiladi Kumar and Kiara Advani on the sets.

Laxmmi Bomb is bankrolled by A Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios, in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.

Laxmmi Bomb went on floors in April and is scheduled for June 5, 2020 release. We have already seen the first look poster of Laxmmi Bomb which has Akshay putting kohl in his eyes.

On work front, Akshay’s recently released film Mission Mangal has crossed Rs 100-crore mark within five days of its release. Kiara was last seen in Kabir Singh which too did great box office business.

