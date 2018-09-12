Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Kesari first poster: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to martyrs of Saragarhi

Kesari first poster: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to martyrs of Saragarhi

Akshay Kumar released the first look of his upcoming film Kesari. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi and is set to release on March 21, 2019.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 12, 2018 4:47:08 pm
kesari first look with akshay kumar Akshay Kumar shares the first look of his upcoming film Kesari.
Akshay Kumar has had a good run in 2018 so far with PadMan and Gold. With the teaser of his first Tamil film 2.0 releasing on Thursday, things are certainly looking up for Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar. But it looks like the good times will continue for Akshay in 2019 as well as he recently shared the first poster of his upcoming film Kesari.

Kesari is an upcoming period film based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. Akshay plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the film. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI – our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi! ‘Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari…Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari… Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.'”

Dharma Productions also tweeted, “On the occasion of #SaragarhiDay this year, याद रखो #Kesari का रंग और उसकी शान!”

Kesari is helmed by Anurag Singh who is a popular Punjabi director. Anurag has previously directed films like Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984 among others. This is his first Hindi film. He has also co-written the film with Girish Kohli.

Kesari is scheduled to release on March 21, 2019.

