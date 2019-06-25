Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar shoot for a rain dance sequence

Katrina Kaif, who is basking in the success of Bharat, has shot for a rain dance sequence with Akshay Kumar for their upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi.

Katrina shared a couple of photos on her Instagram account that features her alongside Akshay. In the photos, we see both of them with towels wrapped around their heads and sharing a light moment.

While Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s on-screen pairing will be making a comeback after a long time, this is not the duo’s first rain song. The two had a sizzling romantic number in their film De Dana Dan.

Sooryavanshi is a part of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which includes films like Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.

While Akshay and Katrina have previously worked together in Namastey London, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh is King and Welcome, Sooryavanshi marks the duo’s first project with Rohit Shetty.

“It is lovely to be working with Akshay. I have known him for a long time. Rohit is very clear about what he wants from this film. There is a science behind this film and it is meticulously and thoughtfully done,” Katrina Kaif earlier told PTI.

In Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty has also planned special appearances of his two other popular cop characters – Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh).

Sooryavanshi releases on March 27, 2020.