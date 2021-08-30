Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu celebrate Avani Lekhara’s ‘historic’ gold medal victory at Tokyo Paralympics

Calling it a “golden moment” for the country, film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal among others on Monday celebrated shooter Avani Lekhara’s win at the Paralympics in Tokyo as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Games.

The 19-year-old wheelchair-bound shooter from Jaipur fired her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Lekhara, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote Avani Lekhara had hit the “bullseye” with her win.

“Congratulations #AvaniLekhara for hitting the bullseye and creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal Sports medal. What a debut!” the BellBottom actor wrote.

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and called Lekhara a “star”.

“First ever Gold for India at Paralympics! Congratulations @avani.lekhara for this historic win. What a debut! What a star,” the Uri actor wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “A gold-en moment for India! Hats off @AvaniLekhara on becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at #TokyoParalympics.”

India’s First Gold

at #Paralympics 💪

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and congratulated Avani Lekhara for her historic win.

“Good morning India! Welcome the gold. Pure Sona Avani Lekhara,” Taapsee Pannu wrote.

Actors Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza and Rakul Preet Singh also congratulated the shooter.

Apart from Lekhara, two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya also finished second as India surpassed its best ever medal tally at the Games.

Sundar Singh Gurjar also chipped in with a bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men’s javelin throw F46 final.

Actor Arjun Rampal tweeted that the Indian team has made everyone “proud” with its performance.

“Congratulations to team India at the #ParalympicsTokyo2020 it’s raining medals and you all have made us all so so proud. Latest a gold for @AvaniLekhara in 10m air rifle. Awesome stuff,” he wrote.