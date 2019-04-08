Akshay Kumar: Kareena and I are extremely fond of each other

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are hugely fond of each other and hence re-teaming for their upcoming film Good News was no less than a ‘good news’ for the two superstars. The actors, who were last seen together in 2015 film Gabbar is Back, will play a couple one more time in the latest movie.

Advertising

In an interview with DNA, Kareena shared, “Akshay is one of the most dedicated and disciplined stars that we have.” She added, “Working with him is always fun. The best part is that he doesn’t waste time, so, we go on set, wrap up and I can head home to be with my son, Taimur.”

Looking back at her co-star’s journey in the last few years, Kareena further said, “He has grown fantastically as an actor. If you see in the last few years, it has been higher than anybody else. It’s also because of the way he functions. But otherwise, he’s hardly changed as a person. He’s extremely loving and well-mannered.”

Akshay Kumar also had a lot to say about Kareena Kapoor in the DNA interview. He said, “I’ve done many films with Bebo and her sister Lolo (Karisma Kapoor)…… It has always been lovely working with them. But I have never done a full-length feature film with Kareena after she got married. This is the first time. But nothing has changed.”

Advertising

Akshay and Kareena have worked in films like Ajnabee, Kambakht Ishq, Aitraaz, Tashan and Talaash. However, Good News will be their first project after Kareena delivered her son Taimur Ali Khan.

Good News also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It revolves around two married couples, with Akshay and Kareena playing a couple who are trying to have a baby.

“Whenever we meet — whether it’s on a film set or an awards night — our equation has remained the same. We are extremely fond of each other. Bebo and Lolo tease me about the amount of money I’m making and I tease them about having a flat in every building in Bandra. That’s our fun banter,” he added.