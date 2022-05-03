When Akshay Kumar told Karan Johar about ‘stupid’ rumours of him being gay: ‘Have you seen my face, you think?’

Akshay Kumar in an appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2014 revealed the ‘stupidest’ rumour that he’s heard about himself. Akshay said that he once read that he was in a homosexual relationship with Tusshar Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

“There was a rumour about that?” host Karan Johar asked in disbelief. “What were you doing with them?” Akshay replied, “I don’t know, that was the rumour, darling. Look at my face, do you think?” Karan shook his head, and said, “No, I don’t think.” Akshay continued, “Look at my past, do you think?”

In the same episode, Akshay also revealed why he’d always been hesitant about appearing on the show. He said that he isn’t comfortable about the aftermath of going on Koffee with Karan, which always involves apologising to someone or the other for things that were said on the show.

Asked why it took him so long to come on the show, Akshay said, “It’s very simple. You ask all these controversial questions, and nobody wants to be grilled, and nobody wants to get in anybody’s bad books, nobody wants to say anything stupid that hurts someone’s feelings. So, that’s why I wouldn’t want to come to your show. I would rather just meet you socially, or meet you at my house. You’re a very good friend of my wife. I would rather do that come on the show, and in front of 13 cameras say something, a bad thing, and getting into a hassle.”

Karan replied, “God, you’re making me sound terrible,” and Akshay agreed. “It is terrible. I’m telling you, Karan. I’m coming on your show and telling you, it’s very bad to get into controversies and talk about someone, why?” Karan said that he feels Bollywood celebrities don’t have a sense of humour, and later in the interview, was given a taste of his own medicine when Akshay asked him a series of rapid-fire questions.

Akshay, who recently starred in Sooryavanshi, which was co-produced by Karan, appeared on the show two more times, with wife Twinkle Khanna and actor Ranveer Singh.