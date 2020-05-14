Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan and others reveal their favourite 90s movies

Bollywood celebrities share their favourite films from the 90s. Bollywood celebrities share their favourite films from the 90s.

The 90s probably is the most loved era of Bollywood. Be it romantic sagas or action-comedies, the decade gave movie buffs some memorable films. Recently, Twitter India took netizens down memory lane as it started a new challenge asking people to share their favourite 90s movies. Kajol kicked off the challenge by sharing her two favourite films.

“Love this @TwitterIndia. My favourite movies are ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ & ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’ and I’m tagging @ajaydevgn @aamir_khan @karanjohar @iamsrk @TanishaaMukerji Tell me yours! #90slove,” Kajol wrote on Twitter.

Responding to Kajol’s tweet, Ajay Devgn shared that his favourite film from the 90s is Mahesh Bhatt directorial Zakhm. It starred Devgn along with Sonali Bendre and Pooja Bhatt. He further tagged Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to share their favourite films.

Junior Bachchan’s favourite film is Amitabh Bachchan starrer Agneepath. He tweeted, “Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the 90’s would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove.”

Akshay Kumar likes his 1999 film Sangharsh where he shared screen space with Preity Zinta and Ashutosh Rana. Andaz Apna Apna is another favourite from the 90s. “Thank you @ajaydevgn…so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove,” Kumar tweeted.

