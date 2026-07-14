Akshay Kumar jumped at Welcome To The Jungle’s flop actor sequence: Farhad Samji

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle earned Rs 186.58 crores worldwide. While the film became a commercial success, it was critically panned for various reasons. Many internet users also gave the film mixed reviews, sharing that the second half of the film was very slow and crowded, and also borrowed heavily from Ben Stiller’s Tropic Thunder. Now, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, the film’s writer, Farhad Samji, shared his views on these opinions and also recalled how he built on late Neeraj Vohra’s vision.

At the film’s trailer launch event, director Ahmed Khan had revealed how the late Neeraj Vohra had written the screenplay for Welcome To The Jungle. After Neeraj died in 2017, Farhad Samji took over to write the dialogues and do the characterization. Talking about how he took over what Neeraj had imagined, Farhad shared, “Neeraj Vohra gave some of the biggest hits of his time. As a writer, I connected with him during Bol Bachchan. He was acting in that film, and as writers, we would keep sharing ideas. This idea about Welcome To The Jungle was told to me by Firoz sir; they wanted me to write the dialogues. After Golmaals and Housefulls, dialogues have become very important. It took time, but everything fell into place. For three and a half years, we were shooting, narrating, and working on the film; it was not an easy process.”

Also Read: ‘I could’ve made Welcome to the Jungle for Rs 75 cr, was a hit before release’: Ahmed Khan

He further shared that if he made any changes to the screenplay, Neeraj had developed. “There were no changes I had to make. I specialize in characterization — Kiran Kumar’s dialogue delivery, Farida Jalal’s character, and Johnny Lever going mute while talking; all these I incorporated. There was pressure as the film stars 34 actors; you have a relationship with all of them. I have done 13 films with Akshay, with Johnny Lever, and Arshad. I have collaborated on 18-19 films. What worked for me was transparency.”

Farhad on how Akshay Kumar reacted to the ‘flop actor sequence’

In the film, Akshay plays the character of a Bhojpuri actor who has delivered a series of flops. While many related this to Akshay’s recent string of duds, the actor took the pun with a pinch of salt. Recalling how the actor reacted to this sequence, Farhad said, “I had gone to London to narrate Welcome’s first draft to Akshay, where he was shooting for Khel Khel Mein. I was also curious to know how he would react to the flop actor sequence, as he plays a flop actor whose 14 films have tanked. He jumped at it and said that was the best line of the whole sequence. He knew the situation in the film demanded that; it was not a joke on him.”

In a few other sequences, the film takes a light-hearted peek into the dark realities of the industry. Whether it is producers using black money to make films or actors’ demands for vanity vans. Discussing if it was a conscious effort to add such references in the story, Farhad said, “Having a take on the black money sequence or vanity van discussion was not our first criterion; it was Neeraj Vohra’s screenplay that we were working on and adding laughter to it. In Welcome to the Jungle, we knew this world had producers, vanity vans, etc. Firoz Nadiadwala, me, and Ahmed Khan have been around for 25 years; these discussions happen, fights over vanity vans happen, so why not put it? But the idea was not to put a scene because we wanted to have a take on it; these sequences were like adding masala to the story. We wrote 20-25 drafts, sat multiple times before sequences, and made changes before every schedule as per the actors. We thought of the many ifs, buts, and other options.”

Welcome To The Jungle criticism

While Welcome To The Jungle has done well at the box office, the audience has called the film’s second half weak. They complained that the film looked crowded; with many pointing out similarities to Tropic Thunder. Sharing his views, Farhad said, “Firoz still thinks the frame is empty. Ahmed and I were trying to explain to him that it was enough. He wanted to add more characters; he wanted actors from other states, too. We also had to be logical, so we had to have quantity in the scenes. I had not seen Tropic Thunder until I was told about the screenplay, and I worked on what was given to me. When I worked on the characters, even the second half of the story is different from Tropic Thunder. But what happens is, we play within some aspects, so similarities would be there, but we have tried to add freshness.”

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Farhad also reflected on the challenges that come with writing today, especially when people get offended easily. He said, “Today, as a creative, there is a filter in the mind. While the first draft would have open thoughts, while revising it, some things have to be kept in mind. At times, even when we don’t have any such intention, somewhere, people get offended. So we have to keep a filter, but this kind of comedy was a no-brainer, and people didn’t scrutinize it. If someone is sitting to pick flaws its a different thing, but I don’t think the audience would do this. If I keep thinking about this, I won’t be able to write.”

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On the work front, Farhad is working on another 3-4 scripts and will soon announce his next directorial.