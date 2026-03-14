Akshay Kumar joins Ajay Devgn in Golmaal 5 as Rohit Shetty announces next film; fans say ‘blockbuster loading’

Director Rohit Shetty celebrated his birthday by officially announcing Golmaal 5, confirming that the beloved comedy universe will return once again, this time with an exciting new addition: Akshay Kumar. The announcement video features the familiar chaos of the franchise’s core team and at the end Akshay makes a dramatic entry to join the madness.

Akshay shared the announcement video on Instagram. The clip begins with the familiar gang, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor, celebrating the return of Sharman Joshi to the franchise. Akshay then steps in with a striking new look, sporting a bald head, dressed in a black kurta-pyjama and dark sunglasses. He greets Ajay Devgn with several warm hugs before officially becoming part of the gang.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty 🎉 On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgn rivalry in the film

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the filmmakers had been eager to bring Akshay into the franchise in a role that would significantly impact the story.

“As we all know, Akshay Kumar and comedy go hand in hand, and the team was clear that his presence would add an entirely new layer to Golmaal 5,” a source told Pinkvilla.

The insider also revealed that Akshay will play a dynamic character who shares a hilarious rivalry with Ajay Devgn on screen.

“Akshay Kumar has a dynamic role in the film that will bring the house down with laughter. The Khiladi Kumar has allotted 18 days to shoot for the film, and will share a very Tom & Jerry like equation with Ajay Devgn on screen.”

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Interestingly, Golmaal 5 will mark the first time Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn appear together in a full-fledged comedy film. While the two actors have shared screen space before in projects such as Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Khakee, the upcoming film will present them in a comedic rivalry for the first time within the Golmaal universe.

The source further added, “Akshay instantly loved the script and his character, the moment Rohit Shetty narrated the film to him, and he was quickly on board to join the laughter-filled world of Golmaal.”

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Fans react

The announcement quickly triggered excitement online, with fans celebrating the crossover between Akshay Kumar and the Golmaal gang.

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“Akshay /Ajay / Rohit blockbuster loading,” wrote a fan. Another user wrote, “Akki Never hesitate to give such kind of looks in movies.”

“Baalaaa 🤯🤯 #Akshaykumar will overshadow all,” read another comment. “Golmaal 5 blockbuster loading… Only and only Akshay Kumar,” another fan posted.

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also reacted to the video, writing, “Damn😂❤️🔥 this looks so funnn. LETS GOOO.”

The return of the original Golmaal gang

Golmaal 5 will bring back many familiar faces from the franchise. Along with Ajay Devgn, the film will feature Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharman Joshi. Joshi returns to the franchise nearly two decades after appearing in the original film.

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Golmaal franchise

The Golmaal series, directed by Rohit Shetty, remains one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy franchises. It began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited and quickly gained popularity for its slapstick humour, exaggerated action and quirky characters.

Over the years, the universe expanded with Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again. Each instalment followed a group of friends constantly finding themselves in increasingly absurd situations.