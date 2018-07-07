Follow Us:
Akshay Kumar on Gold’s clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate: We all are friends

Akshay Kumar shares a close bond with John Abraham, but with both their films releasing on the same day, it remains to be seen which film will succeed at the box office.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: July 7, 2018 12:22:49 pm
Akshay Kumar and John Abraham Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate to clash at the theatres.
Akshay Kumar shares a close bond with John Abraham, but he does not seem to be happy with his film Gold and the latter’s forthcoming movie Satyameva Jayate releasing on the same date.

Akshay and John have together worked in Garam Masala, Desi Boyz and Housefull 2 but now, Gold and Satyameva Jayate are going to clash against each other on this Independence Day (August 15).

Talking about the clash, John had said: “Akshay is my good friend. We get along really well and we wish best for each other… to avoid a clash between the two films is T-Series and Excel Entertainment’s responsibility.”

Akshay sarcastically expressed his displeasure over the issue by taking a jibe at John’s statement.

“It is true that he is my friend… and I have learned that anyone can release their film with other actor’s film so, next time, I will also do the same (laughs).”

“We can release our film together on any occasion, be it Eid, Diwali or Christmas as we all are friends” said Akshay while interacting with the media during the music launch of Gold along with his co-actors Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal, Kunal Kapoor and director Reema Kagti on Friday here.

Gold's new song Naino Se Bandhi Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy in Gold’s song, Naino Se Baandhi.

The movie is a historical sports drama, inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal, Gold traces the “golden era” of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation.

It is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Excel Entertainment. The film will release on August 15.

