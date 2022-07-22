Akshay Kumar: ‘Jaani Dushman gave me the flat I have now’

The much anticipated third episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 saw actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar gracing the couch. While a wide range of topics were discussed during the episode, host Karan Johar also did not shy away from having a segment on the debate surrounding nepotism.

Johar was prompt in asking Kumar if he ever felt his success was hindered due to the “first move advantage” or sense of entitlement felt by actors who come from film families – as opposed to someone like him who was a complete outsider. Kumar, known for his quiet sense of humour, explained how hard work and to a large extent luck are the only driving forces behind his success in the industry. “You know my English is not that good and I did not know the meaning of the word (nepotism) itself. I asked my wife and she explained it to me,” added Kumar.

Akshay Kumar went on to share stories of his earlier days in the film industry. “I came here to make money. And only make money. And I think everyone should do whatever they get, be it 2 hero or even 3-4 hero films. I have done 7 hero films as well like Jaani Dushman,” said the actor.

Kumar, who was hired on a per-day basis in Jaani Dushman, shared a hilarious anecdote from the making of the film. The actor was playing the role of a character who had died in the film. After shooting the scene, the crew found out that one of the other heroes, Sunny Deol, was stuck in New York owing to a back surgery procedure. Taking the opportunity, Kumar suggested to the film;s director Rakjumar Kohli that considering this complication his own character should come back from the dead. In a hilarious turn of events, the director took the suggestion and announced the return of Kumar’s character, who he argued was not dead but had gone into a coma – thereby earning the actor five more days of work.

“Jaani Dushman gave me the flat that I have now,” said Akshay Kumar while explaining how he bought his current apartment with the money he earned from Jaani Dushman. “I kept earning and paying the man,” he said, in what was definitely one of the more nostalgic moments of the episode.

Karan Johar also brought up the nepotism issue in the Telugu film industry, prompting Samantha Ruth Prabhu to comment, “I think it differs from apple to apple. Everyone has their own demons. Even if your father is an actor, he is on the sidelines as a coach. There is nothing you can do. ” She also went on to say how star kids had the burden of living up to the legacy they inherited from their parents or family members in the industry, as opposed to outsiders like her for whom initial failures are a personal family disappointment as opposed to star kids who are exposed to the scrutiny of the whole nation.