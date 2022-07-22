scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Akshay Kumar: ‘Jaani Dushman gave me the flat I have now’

On the third episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious anecdote from the sets of his 2002 film Jaani Dushman.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 11:06:50 am
Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth PrabhuAkshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Koffee with Karan.

The much anticipated third episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 saw actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar gracing the couch. While a wide range of topics were discussed during the episode, host Karan Johar also did not shy away from having a segment on the debate surrounding nepotism.

Johar was prompt in asking Kumar if he ever felt his success was hindered due to the “first move advantage” or sense of entitlement felt by actors who come from film families – as opposed to someone like him who was a complete outsider. Kumar, known for his quiet sense of humour, explained how hard work and to a large extent luck are the only driving forces behind his success in the industry. “You know my English is not that good and I did not know the meaning of the word (nepotism) itself. I asked my wife and she explained it to me,” added Kumar.

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable: ‘If you put us in a room, you have to hide sharp objects’

Akshay Kumar went on to share stories of his earlier days in the film industry. “I came here to make money. And only make money. And I think everyone should do whatever they get, be it 2 hero or even 3-4 hero films. I have done 7 hero films as well like Jaani Dushman,” said the actor.

Kumar, who was hired on a per-day basis in Jaani Dushman, shared a hilarious anecdote from the making of the film. The actor was playing the role of a character who had died in the film. After shooting the scene, the crew found out that one of the other heroes, Sunny Deol, was stuck in New York owing to a back surgery procedure. Taking the opportunity, Kumar suggested to the film;s director Rakjumar Kohli that considering this complication his own character should come back from the dead. In a hilarious turn of events, the director took the suggestion and announced the return of Kumar’s character, who he argued was not dead but had gone into a coma – thereby earning the actor five more days of work.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

“Jaani Dushman gave me the flat that I have now,” said Akshay Kumar while explaining how he bought his current apartment with the money he earned from Jaani Dushman. “I kept earning and paying the man,” he said, in what was definitely one of the more nostalgic moments of the episode.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar responds to criticism on being paired up with younger female actors: ‘They are jealous’

Karan Johar also brought up the nepotism issue in the Telugu film industry, prompting Samantha Ruth Prabhu to comment, “I think it differs from apple to apple. Everyone has their own demons. Even if your father is an actor, he is on the sidelines as a coach. There is nothing you can do. ” She also went on to say how star kids had the burden of living up to the legacy they inherited from their parents or family members in the industry, as opposed to outsiders like her for whom initial failures are a personal family disappointment as opposed to star kids who are exposed to the scrutiny of the whole nation.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister
Live Updates

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
No longer 'Jai Veeru': Baghel, Singh Deo power tussle rages

No longer 'Jai Veeru': Baghel, Singh Deo power tussle rages

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush walks the red carpet in veshti, hugs Vicky Kaushal at The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement