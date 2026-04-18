‘I was earning Rs 8-9 lakh per day’: Akshay Kumar recalls Jaani Dushman era

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani is one of those films that was heavily panned upon its release. However, over time, thanks to the internet’s collective nostalgia, it has found a renewed sense of entertainment value. The creature feature has gradually been embraced as one of those films that are ‘so bad, they’re good’. The film boasted a massive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol. Recently, Akshay Kumar spoke about his earnings from the film, revealing how much he was paid during that period.

‘Earn around 8 to 9 lakh rupees per day’

Akshay Kumar had previously revealed that he wasn’t signed for the film for a lump sum amount, but was paid on a per day basis. In his new conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay revealed that he was getting paid around Rs 8-9 lakh per day. “Uss time mujhe ache khaase mil jaate thay, din ka miljata tha 8 se 9 lakh rupee.” (Back then, I used to get a pretty good amount; I would earn around 8 to 9 lakh rupees per day)