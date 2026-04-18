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‘I was earning Rs 8-9 lakh per day’: Akshay Kumar recalls Jaani Dushman era
Akshay Kumar recently revealed that he earned around 8 to 9 lakh rupees per day while working on Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani.
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani is one of those films that was heavily panned upon its release. However, over time, thanks to the internet’s collective nostalgia, it has found a renewed sense of entertainment value. The creature feature has gradually been embraced as one of those films that are ‘so bad, they’re good’. The film boasted a massive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol. Recently, Akshay Kumar spoke about his earnings from the film, revealing how much he was paid during that period.
‘Earn around 8 to 9 lakh rupees per day’
Akshay Kumar had previously revealed that he wasn’t signed for the film for a lump sum amount, but was paid on a per day basis. In his new conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay revealed that he was getting paid around Rs 8-9 lakh per day. “Uss time mujhe ache khaase mil jaate thay, din ka miljata tha 8 se 9 lakh rupee.” (Back then, I used to get a pretty good amount; I would earn around 8 to 9 lakh rupees per day)
Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay also shared an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote about how his role in the film continued even after his character was initially killed off. He explained that financial needs at the time played a role in extending his screen time. He said, “In that film, Armaan Kohli kills me. He’s playing the snake, and I die. I was on a per-day pay structure at the time, and I wanted to buy a flat. I needed the money, so just like that, I went to the director, Rajkumar Kohli, and told him, ‘Sir, my work is done, but you seem stressed.”
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He further added, “I came to know that one of the actors’ dates wasn’t available, so I said, ‘Paaji, main aa jaun vapas?’ (Brother, can I come back?).” Initially, the director refused, saying, “Oh, tu toh marr gaya hai” (But you’re already dead). However, a change of mind followed shortly after. Akshay recalled, “After five minutes, he thought about it and said, ‘Akshay, baat sun. Tereko main coma mein kar deta hoon, tu vapas aa jaa’ (Listen, Akshay. I’ll put you in a coma. You can come back).”
Akshay concluded, “And if you watch the film, you’ll see my character is suddenly found in a coma, he’s not dead. Then I wake up and fight again. So, for five more days, I shot fight sequences, and I got paid for those five extra days. That’s how my role in Jaani Dushman became much bigger.”
About Jaani Dushman
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani was Rajkumar Kohli’s final directorial venture. The film featured a large ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Sonu Nigam, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Aditya Pancholi, Rambha, Sharad Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Armaan Kohli.
DISCLAIMER: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only, featuring personal anecdotes and historical industry data that do not constitute professional financial or career advice.
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