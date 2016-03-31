Akshay Kumar is the master of comedy: Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon, who has teamed up with superstar Akshay Kumar for the second time after “Shaukeens”, calls him the master of comedy. Lisa Haydon, who has teamed up with superstar Akshay Kumar for the second time after “Shaukeens”, calls him the master of comedy.

Actress Lisa Haydon, who has teamed up with superstar Akshay Kumar for the second time after “Shaukeens”, calls him the master of comedy.

“He (Akshay) is the funniest person I have ever met. He is always charged up when he does comedy and one as to be on their toes as you don’t know what he might do or say,” Lisa told PTI.

“He is very helpful. He has very good sense of humor. He is the master of comedy.. he understands every bit of it (comedy). You understand and learn so much by working with him,” she said.

In Vikas Bahl’s “Queen”, Lisa played the role of Vijay Laxmi, a Paris based free-spirited single mother. This role proved to be a career-defining move for the model-actress.

The success of the Kangana Ranaut starrer proved to be quite lucky for the 29-year-old actress, who will be seen in Akshay Kumar’s “Housefull 3” and Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”

“I am glad I am getting to do interesting work in films like “Housefull 3”, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Santa Banta”. Indian cinema is going through a change and there is work for everyone,” Lisa adds.

“I feel lucky to be part of a successful franchise like ‘Housefull’ and getting to work with actors like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan,” she said.

In “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, Lisa will be seen in a cameo appearance.

“I was very excited when I got an offer for this film.

It’s a huge project. When Karan narrated me my part I loved it,” she said.

“Unfortunately, I can’t reveal anything about my character in the film. I shot for it in London,” she added.

Besides these two projects, Lisa is excited about her next release “Santa Banta” that stars Vir Das, Boman Irani, and Neha Dhupia in lead roles.

