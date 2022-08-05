scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Akshay Kumar is in tears as sister Alka drops an emotional message: ‘You are my friend, brother, father…’

Akshay Kumar was in tears after he heard a voice message from his sister Alka on Superstar Singer 2. The actor will next be seen in Raksha Bandhan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 9:25:30 am
akshay kumarAkshay Kumar was in tears after he heard a message from his sister Alka. (Photo: SonyTV/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is about to release on the festival of Raksha Bandhan next week and the actor has been actively promoting his film. On a recent visit to Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2, Akshay got emotional after he heard a voice message from his sister Alka.

Akshay was in tears after he saw a series of photographs with Alka. She said, “Dost, bhai, baap, saare role nibhaye tune (You have been a friend, brother and father),” she says. The Samrat Prithviraj star said that during his childhood, the family lived in a very small house but everything changed after Alka was born. “Jo behen ka rishta hota hai, usse bada koi nahi hai (There is nothing bigger than the brother-sister relationship),” he said.

Raksha Bandhan is being directed by Aanand L Rai. Rai and Kumar previously collaborated in 2021’s Atrangi Re. Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.

Raksha Bandhan faces a big box office clash against Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha as both films hit the theatres on August 11. Earlier, Akshay spoke about the clash during the film’s trailer launch and said, “It’s not a clash. It’s about good movies coming together. And, it’s a big day. Due to Covid-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it’s natural more films will release together. I hope both films have a good run.”

In Premium |Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay’s third release of 2022 after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. Both these films bombed at the box office. Akshay was the first Hindi film star to score a hit on the big screen after the pandemic with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in 2021 but since then, he has been unable to repeat that success.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 09:25:30 am

Shehnaaz Gill's 'spa time' on her trip to Rishikesh
