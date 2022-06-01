Akshay Kumar said that he interviewed PM Modi as a ‘common man’: ‘Policy related questions would have looked fake’

When Akshay Kumar sat down with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an interview, many questions asked by the actor left viewers wondering about the relevance of the interaction. In a recent chat with ANI, Akshay said that he was quite surprised when he got the opportunity and just asked questions that he had often wondered about as a ‘common man’.

Akshay said that “as a common man, I just wanted to know ki why does our PM wear his watch the way he does? I just wanted to know it”. Akshay said that he was in no position to question PM Modi about his policies or his decision. “Voh mera kaam thodi hai ki main policies ke baare mein puchu. Ki aapne yeh kyu kiya, voh kyu kiya. (It’s not my job to ask him about his policies. What he has done? Why he has done it?) It all looks fake, if I would do that. I just wanted to ask him very simple straight questions. And that’s it,” he said.

Akshay Kumar said that he was “taken aback” upon receiving the opportunity to have a sit-down interview with PM Modi. He added, “I was a little bit nervous. But then after I started talking to him, he made me not feel nervous at all. After that, everything was just flowing. I was just enjoying myself.”

In the chat, Akshay was also asked how he connected so well with PM Modi. The Samrat Prithviraj actor said that the PM has the ability to mould himself for his audience. “I think the best part about our PM is he knows how to mould himself. If he is talking to me, he will mould himself towards me. If he is talking to him (points at director Chandraprash Dwivedi), he will mould himself. If he is talking to children, he will be according to their age. I think the ability to mould himself is a great thing in him,” he said.

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj releases in theatres on June 3.