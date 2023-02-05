scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Akshay Kumar was questioned by a task force after ‘devout follower’ Twinkle Khanna tweeted about Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Twinkle Khanna, in her column on boredom and what effects it has on real life, wrote about how she was impressed after watching the trailer of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan’s Messenger of God.

akshay kumar twinkle khannaTwinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married in 2001. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Akshay Kumar was questioned by a task force after 'devout follower' Twinkle Khanna tweeted about Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones has revealed an interesting story from 2015 when she tweeted about Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan’s Messenger of God. Writing in a lighter vein, the author wrote she was ‘completely impressed and transformed’ after watching the trailer of the film. However, the twist in the tale was that the members of the Dera Sacha Sauda took her tweet at face value and reached out to her to arrange a meeting with Ram Rahim. This led to a task force questioning Twinkle’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar about their connections to Ram Rahim. 

In her column on boredom and what effects it has on real life, Twinkle wrote, “I had just seen the trailer of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan’s Messenger of God and heard the iconic song, ‘You are the Love Charger, billions battery when goes down you charged up with love so strong.’ I began asking people to come with me to catch the first day, first show of this cinematic outing, while urging them to wear T-shirts emblazoned with the Love Charger’s face that could be bought online at that point for ₹375. Loads of people wrote back to me saying they would come with me to see the movie.”

Also read |Twinkle Khanna says relationship with Akshay Kumar began due to ‘boredom’: ‘Eventually led to matrimony’

She continued, “Then members of the Dera Sacha Sauda started reaching out to me to arrange meetings with Ram Rahim since I was such a big fan. The climax of this disastrous tale was when my beleaguered partner who had never met, or for that matter spoken about Ram Rahim, was questioned by a task force about our connection to the ‘Godman’. They claimed that my tweet seemed to demonstrate I was clearly a devout follower.”

Akshay was quizzed by by the  Special Investigation Team in 2018 about his connection to Dera Sacha Sauda head. 

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 20:42 IST
Sikkim simmers over SC verdict labelling Sikkimese-Nepalis ‘foreigners’

