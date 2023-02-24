Emotional Akshay Kumar holds back tears as he’s told none of his films have worked after mother’s death: ‘Chal, aage chal’

Akshay Kumar is one of the most prolific Bollywood stars around, but of late, his films have not been working well at the box office. The actor, who is busy with the promotions of his film Selfiee, in a recent interview admitted that he was badly shaken up after the death of his mother. Akshay Kumar‘s mother Aruna Bhatia died on September 8, 2021, and Akshay teared up as he spoke about her.

In a promo for AajTak’s chat show Seedhi Baat, the show’s host stated that the actor was very attached to his mother, and even told him that none of his films have worked after her death. “Aaj aapke paas naam hai, shohrat hai, bangla hai, par maa nahi hai (You have everything today, but you don’t have your mother),” the host asked, repeating the iconic line from the film Deewaar. The actor teared up, and asked the host to ‘chal, aage chal (move on)’. Akshay was further asked what his mother would have told him if she’d been alive. Akshay recalled his mother’s words, and shared, “Unki ek badi famous line hai, ‘Fikr nahi kar puttar, babaji tere naal hai’ (She had a famous line, ‘Don’t worry son, God is with you’).”

Akshay Kumar with his ‘hero’. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram) Akshay Kumar with his ‘hero’. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Akshay was also asked if his son Aarav plans on joining the film industry, to which the actor replied, “Usko shauq nahi hai (He is not interested).” Akshay added, “Main bas chahta hu ke wo khush rahe (I just want my son to be happy).”

Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Kumar. Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Kumar.

Akshay’s new film, Selfiee, was released in theatres today. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi. Akshay is coming off four back-to-back flops in 2022 — Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Bachchhan Paandey.