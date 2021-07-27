Akshay Kumar is in tears as Ajay Devgn recites poem, Sipahi, on Indian soldiers. Watch

The poem has been written by Manoj Muntashir and captures the indomitable spirit of a soldier.

Ajay Devgn on Tuesday released a special video, commemorating the country’s soldiers. The video is titled “Ajay Devgn’s heartfelt tribute to the Indian Brave Hearts,” and it has the actor reciting the ‘Sipahi’ poem, of which we got a tiny sneak in the trailer of his upcoming war drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The video comes a day after Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26.

Reacting to the poem, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar?”

Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2021

The poem has been written by Manoj Muntashir and captures the indomitable spirit of a soldier. It is recited from his point of view where he is asking his mother, father, siblings and lover, to do certain things when he has sacrificed his life for the nation. The poem is emotional yet empowering and lauds the valour of our soldiers who fight at the borders, keeping everything personal at stake.

Bhuj: The Pride of India highlights a chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and follows IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik (Ajay Devgn) who ensured India’s victory by re-constructing the Bhuj airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar.

Producer Bhushan Kumar had said in a statement, “This courageous tale needs to be told because we want the current and the coming generation to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India’s victory in the 1971 war. He was heroic enough to take this bold step of involving civilians in a war. Also, who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik?”

The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. It will release on August 13 on Disney Plus Hotstar.