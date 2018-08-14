Akshay Kumar in Khakee: A complete charmer

In Rajkumar Santoshi’s 2004 action-thriller Khakee, Akshay Kumar shines. In Rajkumar Santoshi’s 2004 action-thriller Khakee, Akshay Kumar shines.

Akshay Kumar has a varied filmography – the man has dabbled in comedy, action, drama, romance. And in a career spanning decades, he has played the cop quite a few times (read Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Mohra, Aan: Men at Work), but in Rajkumar Santoshi’s 2004 action thriller Khakee, Akshay shines.

Khakee is a well-made film. Of course, it has typical Bollywood-style dramatic moments. But one can easily forget and forgive that because the rest of the movie is a fast-paced delicious watch. Khakee stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, Prakash Raj and Tusshar Kapoor in significant roles. While Big B dominates the screen time with his ‘honest senior officer of the law’ act, it is Akshay’s comic timing that saves the film from being just another cop drama.

Khakee stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, Prakash Raj and Tusshar Kapoor in significant roles. Khakee stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, Prakash Raj and Tusshar Kapoor in significant roles.

In Khakee, Amitabh Bachchan’s DCP Anant Kumar Shrivastav leads a group of police officers to escort a terrorist across states to Mumbai. In the midst of it all, before they leave for Mumbai, the officers get a call from Aishwarya Rai’s character Mahalakshmi, a teacher, who believes that her school building is occupied by terrorists. She then very conveniently joins the band of cops who want to ensure she is not encumbered by what had transpired. Chaos and confusion ensue and we get the big reveal of the bad guy, Yashwant Aangre aka Ajay Devgn.

In Khakee, Akshay Kumar plays Senior Inspector Shekhar Verma, a flirty young officer who also happens to be corrupt. Be it the action sequences–which has long been the actor’s forte–or the scenes which required Akshay to turn on the funny, the star delivers.

Also read | Gold actor Akshay Kumar: You have to be a producer’s actor first, then the director’s actor

Early on in the film, Amitabh Bachchan’s character asks his boys to turn in their weapons, Akshay’s Shekhar was the only one who had kept a couple of pistols hidden away in his uniform. Amitabh knew this and after every weapon reveal by Akshay, he would give the latter a stare down, asking him to be honest and do his duty with the seriousness required of the situation. But Akshay’s dead-pan expression delivery was the cherry on the cake in that bit.

In another scene, before meeting Aishwarya’s character Mahalakshmi, Shekhar (Akshay) makes a guess that Mahalakshmi would be an elderly lady, the entire sequence and his incredulousness upon getting to know that Mahalakshmi is actually Aishwarya is perfect fodder for laughter.

Akshay Kumar fits the role of a corrupt, carefree officer to the T. Akshay Kumar fits the role of a corrupt, carefree officer to the T.

In the film, Akshay Kumar fits the role of a corrupt, carefree officer to the T, but he also gives us a glimpse of his dramatic and emotional side as an actor in Khakee as well. Remember Aishwarya’s reveal as Ajay’s mole towards the end of the movie? His face says a million things without actually saying anything during those nanoseconds. And in those few moments, Akshay truly embodies the line “show, not tell.” In that moment, Akshay transforms into the actor we have come to know and love.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd