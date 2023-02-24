scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Paresh Rawal reveals Kartik Aaryan is not a part of Hera Pheri 3 as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty starrer shoot set to begin

Paresh Rawal has revealed that contrary to his earlier announcement, Kartik Aaryan might not be a part of Hera Pheri 3.

Hera Pheri 3- Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan might not be a part of Hera Pheri 3. (Photos: Express Archive, Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram)
Listen to this article
Paresh Rawal reveals Kartik Aaryan is not a part of Hera Pheri 3 as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty starrer shoot set to begin
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After months of will-he-won’t-he, Akhay Kumar has finally joined the mega trio of Hera Pheri franchise. However, there is a new confusion that’s looming over Hera Pheri 3, it is about whether Kartik Aaryan will be a part of the comedy caper or not after he was missing from the film’s teaser shoot for which the three actors, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reunited earlier this week.

In a new interview, Paresh Rawal has revealed that contrary to his earlier announcement, Kartik Aaryan might not be a part of Hera Pheri 3 at all. Talking to Mid Day, the veteran actor said, “As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened.”

The actor also shared that Akshay, Suniel and he had recently caught up to shoot the film’s teaser, but the film will go on the floors in three months and that this film will see Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya going abroad. He said, “We’ll begin shooting in three months. It will be a [long] schedule in Mumbai. The movie will also be shot in international locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, as Babu bhaiyya, Raju and Shyam go abroad. They’ll do hera pheri globally.” The film will be shot in Mumbai and and then in Los Angeles and Dubai.

Rawal is thrilled to be joining Akshay and Suniel for the much loved comedy franchise, and called it “ghar waapsi”, he said, “Meeting them felt like ghar wapsi. It’s always a joy shooting with Akshay and Suniel. They are talented actors who are not insecure about their work. We have mutual respect. Our off-screen camaraderie reflects in our on-screen chemistry.”

Also Read
akshay kumar selfiee
Akshay Kumar will regain his box office throne with Selfiee? 'He needs to...
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
celebrity cricket league, riteish deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says 'Jasprit Bumra...
Alia Bhatt smiles and poses for paparazzi after recent incident of ‘invas...

Hera Pheri will be directed by Farhad Samji, the filmmaker and screenwriter who has helmed films like Housefull 4, Bachchhan Paandey, and will also direct Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

 

 

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:11 IST
Next Story

Three-tier Medetia Nagar station on Mumbai Metro-Line 9 is 63% complete: MMRDA

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

jeh birthday 1200
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host pool party for son Jeh’s 2nd birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close