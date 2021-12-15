Atrangi Re song Garda: Akshay Kumar is a magician, ready to cast his spell

The makers of Atrangi Re released the third song, titled Garda, from their film. The song comes after the success of Chaka Chak and Rait Zara Si. While Chaka Chak was a glimpse into Sara’s Rinku Sooryavanshi and Rait Zara Si was an emotional track, Garda introduces us to the world of Akshay aka Sajjad Ali. From the promos of the film, we know that Akshay plays Sara’s love interest. However, the makers had refrained from revealing much about Akshay’s role.

Garda song takes us into the magical world of Sajjad Ali, a circus master. He wins over hearts by performing magic, and Garda song shows us just that. It is an energetic song sung by Daler Mehndi and composed by AR Rahman. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

Garda shows Akshay in a fun avatar, which his fans have been missing for a long time now. The song leaves us anticipating how Akshay’s Sajjad adds a twist to Rinku’s story.

Commenting on the song, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Garda is a power-packed song that has only been made better by the compelling voice of Daler Mehndi! We are grateful for all the love you have showered us with so far when it comes to the music of the film and hope you enjoy Garda just as much.”

Aanand L Rai said called Garda “a powerful” composition from AR Rahman. “I believe it will have all ages swaying to its beats. Garda is a great song to take you into a new year,” he said in a statement.

Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, features Sara Ali Khan first time with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Dhanush.



The film will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.