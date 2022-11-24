Akshay Kumar says he is ‘hurt’ after seeing Richa Chadha’s controversial Galwan tweet: ‘Ungrateful towards our armed forces’

Richa Chadha’s now deleted controversial tweet that allegedly read “Galwan says Hi” has upset actor Akshay Kumar. Akshay posted a screenshot of Richa’s tweet and shared his opinion.

He wrote, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain 🙏”

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Richa Chadha’s tweet caused a lot of furore on social media on Thursday. Richa later deleted the tweet and issued an apology. Her apology on social media read, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood.”

She added, “A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”

Before issuing the apology, the Fukrey actor wrote she had “no idea”, presumably about the reactions that her tweet was generating on social media. She wrote, “Just received a ‘call’, had muted replies so had no idea… bye all.”

Richa Chadha’s controversial tweet was in response to the statement of Northern Army Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, where he commented about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it. The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply,” he said.