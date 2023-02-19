Video | Akshay Kumar hugs fan who was pushed by his security during Selfiee promotions: ‘What a gem of a person’

Akshay Kumar is waiting for his upcoming film Selfiee‘s release and the star is on a promotion spree. After entertaining fans in Pune along with co-star Emraan Hashmi, the duo attended an event in Delhi.

While Akshay shared some clips from his Delhi’s promotional visit, a video of Akshay is going viral on his fan pages. In the video, a fan tried to come close to the star and Akshay’s security pushed the person away. The man fell during the melee and the actor had to step in. Akshay went and hugged the man and had a word with him.

Akshay’s gesture has made his fans very happy and many have shared their reactions via social media. While a fan wrote, “Dil wala Khiladi Kumar 😍❤️ He Know How To Treat Fans ❤, ” another wrote, “Two things come to mind after watching this video that how much fans of #AkshayKumar love Akshay and how much love and respect Akshay Kumar gives to his fans😍💖.”

Another video of Akshay was shared on the fan pages where he was seen on a parachute. Sharing the video, a fan wrote, “So according to fans of a so called action star gulati marna is an action and on the other hand @Akshaykumar is doing live stunt..😌💥 “Baap of Action” aise hi ni bola jata..🔥🔥 #Akshaykumar #Selfiee.”

Selfiee is a remake of a 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, which was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. Selfiee, the Hindi remake of the film is directed by Raj Mehta, known for making Good Newwz and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film will hit cinema halls on February 24. Billed as an action-comedy drama, the film also stars Nushratt Bharuccha.

On Sunday morning, Akshay was seen at the Mumbai airport, along with his wife Twinkle Khanna, and daughter Nitara Kumar.

In the other news, director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted that the first big schedule of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is wrapped in India, and the next one will be in Scotland.”

He tweeted, “First Big Schedule wrap of #BMCM in india @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF @jackkybhagnani @iHimanshuMehra @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @PrithviOfficial Let’s gear up for Scotland 🎥.”