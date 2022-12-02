scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor to attend Red Sea International Film Festival closing ceremony

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor will grace the closing ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Red Sea International Film FestivalHrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor will attend the closing ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor will attend the closing ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. The second edition of the festival kickstarted in Jeddah on Thursday during which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was bestowed with a Honorary Award.

According to a press release, Roshan will deliver a special talk to the live audience at the closing ceremony of the film festival on December 8.

“I’m honoured to be invited by Stellar Entertainment to represent the Indian Film Industry at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022. Looking forward to being a part of the closing ceremony and addressing the live audience in Jeddah on the 8th of December. It’s a wonderful time for the global film community to be coming together to celebrate and strengthen cross-cultural entertainment collaborations,” the actor said in a statement.

Also read |Freddy movie review: Kartik Aaryan film is predictable with a stretched plot

Akshay Kumar said he is excited to return for the second edition of the film gala. “The debut year was quite intimate and it’s really heartwarming to see how the festival has grown multifold in a span of a year. I’m happy and grateful to be back again to spread a good word about Indian cinema on the world stage,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

Ranbir Kapoor said he is honoured to be invited to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival. “I look forward to being around and meeting so many stalwarts of cinema from around the world in Jeddah,” he added.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 08:52:13 pm
Next Story

TN govt permitted to allocate 50% NEET SS seats for in-service candidates for 2022-23

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet the Rohit Shetty’s ‘comedy-verse’ Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close