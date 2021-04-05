Akshay Kumar hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus: ‘As a precautionary measure under medical advice’

Akshay Kumar has shared a statement saying that he has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care,” the actor wrote on Monday morning.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself,” the 53-year-old actor wrote on Sunday, adding, “I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu along with co-stars Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez. On Monday, it was confirmed that 45 people who joined the film’s sets have tested positive. The shoot of the film has now been halted.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari confirmed this to indianexpress.com. “It’s quite unfortunate that so many people tested positive at one go. While most were junior artists, a few from Akshay Kumar’s team also tested positive for COVID-19. They have all been quarantined and provided medical attention. With Akshay also in quarantine, the shoot has been suspended as of now,” he said.