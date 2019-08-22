Akshay Kumar among top five highest paid actors in Forbes list

That Akshay Kumar is one of the highest paid actors of Bollywood is old news, however, the action star recently added another feather to his cap by becoming the fourth highest paid actor of the world for the year 2019, according to a list released by Forbes.

Kumar earned a whopping 65 million dollars between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019, according to the same report. The star appeared in films like Gold, 2.0 and Kesari during this period.

However, Hobbs & Shaw star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stole everyone’s thunder by taking the number one spot in the list. The Jumanji actor earned 89.4 million dollars in the period of June 2018-June 2019.

The other spots were acquired by the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Jackie Chan among others.

Here are the top ten highest paid actors according to the Forbes list:

10. Will Smith

Earnings: 35 million dollars

9. Paul Rudd

Earnings: 41 million dollars

8. Chris Evans

Earnings: 43.5 million dollars

7. Adam Sandler

Earnings: 57 million dollars

6. Bradley Cooper

Earnings: 57 million dollars

5. Jackie Chan

Earnings: 58 million dollars

4. Akshay Kumar

Earnings: 65 million dollars

3. Robert Downey Jr.

Earnings: 66 million dollars

2. Chris Hemsworth

Earnings: 76.4 million dollars

1. Dwayne Johnson

Earnings: 89.4 million dollars

Interestingly, the Forbes list features five actors who have participated in the films of Marvel Cinematic Universe (Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and Robert Downey Jr).