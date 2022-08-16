Akshay Kumar grooves to Main Khiladi Tu Anari on Saif Ali Khan’s birthday. Watch video

August 16, 2022 6:28:42 pm
Actor Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in Raksha Bandhan, found a rather unique way to wish his Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-star Saif Ali Khan on his birthday today. Akshay shared a video in which he is seen dancing to the title track of Main Khiladi Tu Anari. A new version of the song will be heard in Akshay’s upcoming film Selfiee, also starring Emraan Hashmi.
Along with the video, Akshay wrote, “It’s been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He’s not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless 😊 Happy Birthday, brother!”
1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari saw Akshay Kumar playing a cop and Saif Ali Khan in the role of a film star. The movie also starred Shilpa Shetty, Raageshwari and Kader Khan. The film’s music album by Anu Malik was a big hit and had songs like “Chura Ke Dil Mera”, “Zara Zara”.
View this post on Instagram
Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday on Tuesday. The actor was last seen in 2021’s Bunty Aur Babli 2. While the film did not work wonders at the box office, Saif’s work was appreciated. His upcoming films include Vikram Vedha, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan, and Adipurush, where he stars alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.
Subscriber Only Stories
Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil original which starred Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. In Adipurush, which is said to be based on the story of Ramayan, Saif is playing the role of Lankesh. “It’s really suited to the times if you see the kind of larger-than-life cinema with the posters and numbers of KGF. And I think Adipurush is nicely positioned to be that kind of movie,” he had said in an interview with Outlook.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go stillPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Bombay HC holds shuttler entitled for wild card entry to international tournament, flags BAI’s ‘repeated mistakes’
NASA’s Artemis I mission will send yeast to deep space with BioSentinel
Celebrities are loving the ‘Barbiecore’ style trend, and so are we; check out the best looks
Palace defender Andersen receives death threats after Nunez red card
Air India launches direct flight between Pune and Ahmedabad
Family time: Heart-melting video of a little girl and her great grandfather
Asim Riaz song Jeene De: Bigg Boss 13 star should now take a break from singing
Mahesh Babu starts training with fitness coach Lloyd Stevens. Is it for SS Rajamouli’s film?
‘All Tyagis aren’t bad… I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi
Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Bangkok after take-off due to ‘slats failure’
Arjun Kapoor says film industry made a mistake by being silent amid boycott trends: ‘We tolerated a little too much, now people are used to it’
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethanol plant