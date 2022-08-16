scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Akshay Kumar grooves to Main Khiladi Tu Anari on Saif Ali Khan’s birthday. Watch video

The title track of Main Khiladi Tu Anari is being recreated for Akshay Kumar's next film Selfiee. The actor shared a video from his dance rehearsal to wish Saif Ali Khan on his birthday.

August 16, 2022 6:28:42 pm
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan shared screen space in Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in Raksha Bandhan, found a rather unique way to wish his Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-star Saif Ali Khan on his birthday today. Akshay shared a video in which he is seen dancing to the title track of Main Khiladi Tu Anari. A new version of the song will be heard in Akshay’s upcoming film Selfiee, also starring Emraan Hashmi.

Along with the video, Akshay wrote, “It’s been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He’s not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless 😊 Happy Birthday, brother!”

1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari saw Akshay Kumar playing a cop and Saif Ali Khan in the role of a film star. The movie also starred Shilpa Shetty, Raageshwari and Kader Khan. The film’s music album by Anu Malik was a big hit and had songs like “Chura Ke Dil Mera”, “Zara Zara”.

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday on Tuesday. The actor was last seen in 2021’s Bunty Aur Babli 2. While the film did not work wonders at the box office, Saif’s work was appreciated. His upcoming films include Vikram Vedha, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan, and Adipurush, where he stars alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil original which starred Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. In Adipurush, which is said to be based on the story of Ramayan, Saif is playing the role of Lankesh. “It’s really suited to the times if you see the kind of larger-than-life cinema with the posters and numbers of KGF. And I think Adipurush is nicely positioned to be that kind of movie,” he had said in an interview with Outlook.

