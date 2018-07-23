Gold: Here’s how Akshay Kumar transformed into Tapan Das

Here’s how Akshay Kumar got into the skin of his character for the movie Gold Here’s how Akshay Kumar got into the skin of his character for the movie Gold

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold has been creating quite the buzz ahead of its release. The movie will see Khiladi Kumar in the role of Tapan Das, an assistant manager of a pre-independence hockey team, whose aim is to get a gold medal for the country.

Recently, a behind-the-scenes footage was revealed by the makers which shows the fun and quirky side of the very disciplined and hard-working actor. The video starts with Akshay making light of his character Tapan Das while trying to get a shot right. We then get a glimpse of how the physical aspect of Akshay’s character was brought to life. We also see the star exchanging light banter with the director of the movie, Reema Kagti.

“I am playing Tapan Das, a Bengali, who is the Indian hockey team’s manager in the pre-Independence era. We added a mustache, a dhoti, with a jacket and a differently-styled hair-do for the character,” says Akshay, while talking about his role in the film.

Later, filmmaker Reema Kagti reveals a few nuggets about Tapan Das. She says, “The person that inspired his character is very controversial. Scheming, unpopular, argumentative, but at the same time, knows the game really well.”

Akshay’s co-star Kunal Kapoor, who plays a significant role in Gold, says, “Akshay is a very physical actor. He can slip, and fall, and you know, nothing will happen. He can do a cartwheel, so he does a lot of physical stuff. After the take would be over, and Reema was happy with the take she got, he will be like, ‘Let’s do one for fun.'”

Looks like the entire team had quite the ride during the making of the film. Gold stars Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles. The movie has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Gold will release on August 15, 2018.

