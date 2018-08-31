Akshay Kumar’s Gold becomes the first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar’s Gold releases in Saudi Arabia Akshay Kumar’s Gold releases in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar-fronted Gold has become the first Bollywood film ever to release in Saudi Arabia.

The Reema Kagti-directed sports film is only the second movie after Rajinikanth’s hit social drama, Kaala to hit the theatres in the Gulf country.

Akshay recently took to Twitter to share the news. “The story of India’s first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, #Gold is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today! @excelmovies @ZeeStudiosInt,” he wrote.

The story of India’s first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, #Gold is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today! @excelmovies @ZeeStudiosInt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 30, 2018

Gold is the fictional re-telling of India’s iconic win at the 1948 London Olympics. Also featuring Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Vineet Kumar Singh, the film released on August 15.

In May, Saudi Arabia held a private screening of international cultural phenomenon, Black Panther, to herald the launch of movie theatres, open to the public, in the kingdom. The Akshay Kumar film has achieved both critical as well as commercial success. Gold recently joined the Rs 100 crore club as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App