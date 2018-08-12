Entertainment news you should not miss: August 12

Have you read these entertainment stories yet? Have you read these entertainment stories yet?

It was a pretty eventful Sunday in the world of entertainment. From the teaser of a popular reality show, an accident involving a celebrity, a promotional video of a much-awaited film to a song launch, here are the top entertainment stories of Sunday you should not miss.

Teaser of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 12’s first promo.

It seems like Bigg Boss 11 was broadcast just a few days ago, and the next season, also hosted by Salman Khan, is back. Well, its teaser, anyway. In the clip, Salman Khan enters the frame as a class teacher and instructs his students, who are people belonging to different walks of life. The ‘students’ appear in pairs as well as alone. As we all know, the upcoming season of the show is going to feature contestants in pairs. It is going to be interesting.

Dhruv hit-and-run case

Tamil superstar Vikram’s son Dhruv was apparently travelling with two other friends in the car when the accident happened. Tamil superstar Vikram’s son Dhruv was apparently travelling with two other friends in the car when the accident happened.

In the latest update in actor Dhruv’s accident case, Vikram’s manager has said that he was not under the influence while driving. His full statement read, “While returning from a friend’s house on early Sunday morning, Dhruv’s car crashed into autorickshaws. One person was injured in the accident and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was treated for his injuries and later discharged. We would like to clarify that the accident happened only due to lack of attention behind the wheels and no other reason.”

Akshay Kumar releases a special Gold video

Gold hits theatres on August 15. Gold hits theatres on August 15.

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar released a promotional video of his upcoming film Gold. He wrote, “Celebrate 70 years of free India’s first Gold by knowing how it feels by the history makers themselves.” The video features various sports personalities like Kapil Dev, Abhinav Bindra, Sunil Chhetri, Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza among others.

Manmarziyaan song Grey Walaa Shade is out

Grey Walaa Shade is the third song of Manmarziyaan. Grey Walaa Shade is the third song of Manmarziyaan.

A song from Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan was released on Sunday. Taapsee posted the song, and wrote, “Aur yeh hai aapne saamne…. @anuragkashyap72 ka sabse favourite shade wala gaana #GreyWalaaShade.” Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted, “Another beautiful song, another favourite of mine. Have a listen….”

Vijay Deverakonda’s Geetha Govindam, Taxiwala footage leaked online

Vijay Deverakonda says he feels let down by the latest turn of events. Vijay Deverakonda says he feels let down by the latest turn of events.

Raw footage from Vijay Deverakonda’s yet-to-be released films Geetha Govindam and Taxiwala were illegally uploaded on the internet. “I feel let down, disappointed, hurt. Okka sari kopam osthundi, inko sari edupostundi. (One moment I feel very angry and the next I feel like crying),” tweeted Vijay on Sunday.

Anupam Kher: Sonali Bendre is my hero

Anupam Kher got the opportunity to spend some quality time with Sonali Bendre in New York.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Sunday expressed his admiration for Sonali Bendre, who is presently battling with cancer in New York. Kher met her and wrote on Twitter,”…she always has been bright & a very warm person. But it is only in the last 15 days that I got the opportunity to spend some quality time with her.”

