Akshay Kumar celebrates 70 years of free India’s first gold medal with a special video

Gold releases on August 15. Gold releases on August 15.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Gold is a fictionalised version of the Indian hockey team’s historic win at 1948 Olympics. Now, paying a tribute to the first gold medal ever won by the country, Akshay shared a video on his Twitter account celebrating 70 years of the iconic moment. He wrote, “Celebrate 70 years of free India’s first Gold by knowing how it feels by the history makers themselves.”

The video features legendary sports personalities, from the likes of Kapil Dev to Abhinav Bindra, Sunil Chhetri to Sachin Tendulkar; everyone makes an appearance. In the video, they are seen talking about the overwhelming emotion they felt when they won a gold for representing their country.

The makers of Akshay’s film have made sure to celebrate the occasion in an elaborate fashion. On Saturday, the makers shared a small note in which they mentioned some spots at various cities of the nation where people will unite to educate the audience about the historic event of the 1948 Olympics.

Gold, directed by Reema Kagti, traces the journey of Tapan Das (played by Akshay) an assistant manager, who dreams to get a gold medal for his country. The actor said he was initially unaware about the story of Gold but was bowled over when Kagti narrated the film.

Since the release of the trailer, Gold has been compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! Commenting on the same, Akshay in an interview to PTI said, “Everything will be a competition. For me, it is all about doing a good film. Chak De… was a different story, Gold is different. It is frivolous to even think like that or compete with that film. Don’t compare it, it is all different.”

Also read | Gold actor Amit Sadh: My father’s disappointment was that I played football but not hockey

Also starring Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold releases on August 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd