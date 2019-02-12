Kesari teasers: Akshay Kumar presents a glimpse of ‘bravest battle ever fought’

Akshay Kumar’s historical drama Kesari releases in theaters on March 21. Before releasing the trailer of the film, the makers have decided to pique the interest of the audience by releasing a few glimpses of it. The trailer of the film will be out on February 21.

The first glimpse of the film promises to present an “Unbelievable True Story”. It opens with the sound of beating drums and an army of soldiers running around with swords. As the sound of the drums intensifies, we see a man’s hand holding a sword and thousands of fighters gathering in a fort.

Watch the first glimpse of Kesari here

In the second glimpse of Kesari, we see a man set on fire walking towards a group of Afghan soldiers. The official description of the short video clip reads, “This Holi, let the colour of courage take over you because this is the bravest battle ever fought. Presenting the second one from the #GlimpsesOfKesari.”

Watch the second glimpse of Kesari here

Earlier in the day, Akshay shared a poster of the film and tweeted, “Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari, jo bahega mera woh lahoo bhi Kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari. (Today, my turban, my blood and even my words are saffron).” In the photo shared by the actor, we see him donning the saffron turban while he holds a sword in his hands. The passion in his eyes speaks volume about his character of Havildar Ishar Singh, the Sikh soldier who fought an army of 10,000 Afghan soldiers in the battle of Saragarhi.

On Monday evening, Kumar promised fans ‘Glimpses of Kesari’. He tweeted, “Unraveling the pages of history to the bravest battle ever fought. #GlimpsesOfKesari from tomorrow, are you ready? #Kesari.” Along with it, he shared a poster of the period drama featuring himself. In the poster, he was seen standing tall in front of an army of Afghan soldiers. “The bravest battle ever fought” read the poster’s tagline.

Kesari, a Cape of Good Hope Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions presentation, is directed by popular Punjabi director Anurag Singh. The film, based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897, also stars Parineeti Chopra.

Akshay Kumar had a good run in 2018 with films like PadMan, Gold and 2.0. The actor is expected to have an even better 2019 with as many as five films scheduled for release this year. He has Kesari, Mission Mangal, Good News, Housefull 4 and Sooryavanshi in his kitty.