Akshay Kumar gives voting a miss as Maharashtra goes to polls

Even as the who’s who of Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra, turned up to exercise their right to vote today, actor Akshay Kumar remained conspicuous by his absence at the polling booth.

While his wife Twinkle Khanna cast her vote at one of the booths in Juhu, Akshay was nowhere to be seen.

Social media has since been buzzing with speculation about Akshay Kumar’s absence. Efforts to elicit a response from his PR and manager went in vain.

From headlining films with patriotic themes, endorsing government schemes to recently conducting an ‘apolitical interview’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the last five years has seen Akshay wear patriotism on his sleeves at every given opportunity.