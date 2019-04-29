Akshay Kumar gives voting a miss as Maharashtra goes to polls

Toggle Menu
While wife Twinkle Khanna cast her vote at one of the booths in Juhu, Akshay Kumar was nowhere to be seen.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Even as the who’s who of Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra, turned up to exercise their right to vote today, actor Akshay Kumar remained conspicuous by his absence at the polling booth.

Social media has since been buzzing with speculation about Akshay Kumar’s absence. Efforts to elicit a response from his PR and manager went in vain.

From headlining films with patriotic themes, endorsing government schemes to recently conducting an ‘apolitical interview’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the last five years has seen Akshay wear patriotism on his sleeves at every given opportunity.

